Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $132.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

