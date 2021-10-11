Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

