Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.41 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.