Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 23,500 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.83. 1,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,308. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

