Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 4.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

