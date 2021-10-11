Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,850 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,544. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

