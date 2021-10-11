Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,000. Zscaler makes up about 2.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,209. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

