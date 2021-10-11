Morgan Stanley Buys 8,450 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 273.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of INmune Bio worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $18.32. 1,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.