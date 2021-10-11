Morgan Stanley Has $168,000 Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

