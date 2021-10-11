Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $27,892,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $20,220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $15,148,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 131.6% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,807. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

