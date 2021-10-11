Morgan Stanley Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day moving average of $194.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

