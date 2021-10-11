Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

MCL opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.86 million and a PE ratio of 72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.95. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

