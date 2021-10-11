Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Mplx has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mplx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

