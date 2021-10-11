MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $699,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $600.12 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

