My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 2.4%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 32,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 504,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYSZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

