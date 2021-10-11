Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $11,663.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,801,577,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

