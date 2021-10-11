N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BWNG opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45.02 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 37,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.