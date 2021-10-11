Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

