Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

