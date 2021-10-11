Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.65. 86,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.