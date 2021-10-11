Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.06. 29,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

