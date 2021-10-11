Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Down 6.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.17. 452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 279,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

