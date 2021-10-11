National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $5.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,093. The company has a market capitalization of $278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

