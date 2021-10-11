National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $50.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $44.75. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

