Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $991,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Calix stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
