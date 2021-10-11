Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Neogen by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neogen by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Neogen by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.42 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

