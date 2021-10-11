NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBSPF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.00. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion and a PE ratio of -43.49. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

