Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 618,563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,760,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.87. 113,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

