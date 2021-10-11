Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CME Group worth $549,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.61. 2,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.