Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,845 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $325,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.06. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

