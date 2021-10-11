Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

