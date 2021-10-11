New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 4.7% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 8,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

