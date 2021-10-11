New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 148.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 475,072 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 486.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 185,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $6,212,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

