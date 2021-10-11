New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021. Yet, challenges in improving non-interest income are a major concern for the company. Further, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and exposure to high debt level are near-term headwinds.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

