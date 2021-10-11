New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.82

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 14651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

