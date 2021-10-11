NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.24. 264,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

