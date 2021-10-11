Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.67 million to $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $431.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

