NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €37.14 ($43.69) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

