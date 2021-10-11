NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €37.14 ($43.69) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

