Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.