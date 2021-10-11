Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,312 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

