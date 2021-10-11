Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,724 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,929.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $98.38 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

