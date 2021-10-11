Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.48 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 730.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

NYSE PWR opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

