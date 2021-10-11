Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,645,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,651,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

