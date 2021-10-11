Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.