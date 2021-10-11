Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,256,000 after purchasing an additional 632,989 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

