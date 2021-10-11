NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOV by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NOV stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

