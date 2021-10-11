NuBits Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $253.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

