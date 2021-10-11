Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.