Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
About Nuvve
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.