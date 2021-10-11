NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

NVDA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.51. 656,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,510,766. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

