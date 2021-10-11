OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $414,442.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. OAX has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $414,442.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.